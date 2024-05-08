Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.95

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 58100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.85 million, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.59.

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

