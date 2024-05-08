Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $205.00

Shares of Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.19), with a volume of 26322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.50 ($1.19).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £52.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,181.25 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Marwyn Value Investors alerts:

Marwyn Value Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,250.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.