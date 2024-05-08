M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.60 Per Share

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from M&C Saatchi’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

M&C Saatchi Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SAA stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.51) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.38. M&C Saatchi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.50 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 201 ($2.53). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 179.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 162.52. The stock has a market cap of £244.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,583.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Get M&C Saatchi alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&C Saatchi news, insider Christopher Paul Sweetland bought 20,000 shares of M&C Saatchi stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($46,231.16). 28.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.