Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $515.42. 211,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,478. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $382.70 and a 52 week high of $536.63. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.03.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

