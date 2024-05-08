Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $125.85. The stock had a trading volume of 812,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,240. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average is $123.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

