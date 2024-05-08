Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:META traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.24. 13,382,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,298,424. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $230.27 and a one year high of $531.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $490.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.65.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.93, for a total value of $218,505.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,186.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.93, for a total value of $218,505.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,186.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,223,416 shares of company stock worth $597,392,856 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

