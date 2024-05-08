Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 313,451 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 157,511 shares.The stock last traded at $13.76 and had previously closed at $12.95.

MLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.24. Equities analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 555,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,074,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,511,366. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLYS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 67.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

