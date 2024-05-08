Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Trading Down 0.4%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.48 and last traded at $69.62. 1,207,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,910,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.