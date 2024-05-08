Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 9,623.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,381,000 after buying an additional 3,026,611 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,179,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,727,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,259,000 after buying an additional 1,495,586 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,922,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,371 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

PEP stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.41. 3,266,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,666,490. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $243.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

