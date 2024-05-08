nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers Sells 2,153 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $65,300.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,360 shares in the company, valued at $829,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Thursday, May 2nd, Jeanette Sellers sold 431 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $13,201.53.

On Monday, April 8th, Jeanette Sellers sold 248 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $8,533.68.

nCino Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,284. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. Research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCNO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on nCino

Institutional Trading of nCino

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in nCino by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP boosted its position in nCino by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,711,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,545,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,582,000 after acquiring an additional 80,556 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,072,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 525,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,807,000 after acquiring an additional 177,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.