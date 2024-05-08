NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NewtekOne Price Performance

NASDAQ NEWT traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $12.59. 231,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $322.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.23. NewtekOne has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NewtekOne will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

NewtekOne Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from NewtekOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is 46.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEWT shares. StockNews.com raised NewtekOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEWT

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.