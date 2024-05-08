Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.61. 1,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Northern Star Resources Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

