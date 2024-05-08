Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.950-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.95 to $1.35 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 1.4 %

NUS traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 497,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,635. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $613.80 million, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $38.23.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $488.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

