OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.62% of OneSpaWorld worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,224,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 77,421 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 36.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 176,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $83,791.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,248.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $83,791.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,248.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 473,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,150,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

OSW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,006. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 2.12. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.98 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

