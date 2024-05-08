Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,657. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.