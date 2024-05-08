Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.04. 10,924,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,784,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.