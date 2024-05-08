Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $56,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.89. 2,453,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,218. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average of $65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

