PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

PCB opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 4,202 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $67,021.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,451,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,147,740.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,509 shares of company stock valued at $247,400. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PCB Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

