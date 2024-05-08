PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of GHY opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Global High Yield Fund
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Chegg Chokes on AI Attempt, CEO Talks it Up As He Passes Torch
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Does Logitech’s EPS Beat Signal the Rebound of Video Gaming?
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.