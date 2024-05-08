Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading Up 11.8%

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) were up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 489,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 809,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $591.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 7,464,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,703 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,418,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after purchasing an additional 86,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after buying an additional 180,325 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,721,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after buying an additional 104,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $17,499,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Articles

