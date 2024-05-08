Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,784,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,320. The company has a market cap of $152.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day moving average is $92.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.