Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $17.87 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 102,514 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.5% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.43. 37,302,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,253,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.17 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $249.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

