Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $17.87 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 102,514 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.5% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.43. 37,302,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,253,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.17 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $249.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.