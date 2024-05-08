Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 1.52% of Spark I Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Spark I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spark I Acquisition alerts:

Spark I Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPKL remained flat at $10.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,109. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28. Spark I Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

About Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spark I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.