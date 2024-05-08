Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,532,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,510,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,728,000 after purchasing an additional 429,473 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 32,275.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,489,000 after purchasing an additional 220,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,671,000 after purchasing an additional 206,698 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,301,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,927,000 after acquiring an additional 205,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.5 %

Moody’s stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $395.95. The company had a trading volume of 550,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,027. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $407.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $384.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.15.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

