Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 12,503 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,503 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 872,088 shares of company stock worth $395,452,118. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.27.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MA traded up $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $453.13. 2,345,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $422.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.23. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

