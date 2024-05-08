Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 176 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.07% of Natera worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Natera by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 720,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,111,000 after buying an additional 159,993 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 1,043.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 82,514 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 73,419 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $3,214,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth about $223,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $175,348.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $175,348.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $6,513,912.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,088.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,750 shares of company stock valued at $31,864,820 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,302. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

