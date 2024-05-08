Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Sells $155,876.16 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualys alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 1,912 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.04, for a total value of $315,556.48.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48.

Qualys Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $16.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.75. 1,762,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,335. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $113.00 and a one year high of $206.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 545.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on QLYS. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QLYS

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.