Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.600-10.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.60-$10.40 EPS.

RRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.60.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,655. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $183.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -180.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

In other news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

