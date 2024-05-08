RMR Wealth Builders Buys Shares of 1,094 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $949,042,000 after buying an additional 153,168 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,872,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,552,833. The company has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

