RMR Wealth Builders Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 70,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 122,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBS. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

