RMR Wealth Builders Lowers Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

RMR Wealth Builders cut its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNW. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $22,482,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 21,175,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,110 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,821,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 797,278 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 617.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 666,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 573,249 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,209,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,527,000 after purchasing an additional 481,059 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Genworth Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,088. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.