RMR Wealth Builders Reduces Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

RMR Wealth Builders cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $28.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,716.78. The company had a trading volume of 485,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,914. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,501.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,549.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,805.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

