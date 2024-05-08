RMR Wealth Builders Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

RMR Wealth Builders cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $271,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VHT stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.75. 177,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,476. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

