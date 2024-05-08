RMR Wealth Builders Takes $208,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 180,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,450,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,473,000 after buying an additional 120,406 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.32. 10,840,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,094,646. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $574,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,685,330.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $574,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,685,330.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,207 shares of company stock worth $41,839,707 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.