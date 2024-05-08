RMR Wealth Builders Takes $437,000 Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1,063.1% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 893,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,920,000 after acquiring an additional 816,262 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,821,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,558,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 839.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 292,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 261,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,260,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PYLD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $25.81.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

