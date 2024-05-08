RMR Wealth Builders Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB remained flat at $50.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,943. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

