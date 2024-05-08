Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 4%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 710,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,934,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SANA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Nelsen bought 1,818,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,446,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,453,121. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 14.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

