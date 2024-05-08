Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 724,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 73,911 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 801,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 72,610 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 105,912 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 262,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,490. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

