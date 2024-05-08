Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Dravo Bay LLC

Dravo Bay LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 489,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,383 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 18.5% of Dravo Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $27,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 797,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,476. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average is $57.29.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.