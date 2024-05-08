ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 11.7% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,508. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.24 and a one year high of $85.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

