ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,640 Shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the quarter. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned about 2.69% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Get Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLMI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 45,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,763. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.