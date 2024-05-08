Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Up 0.5%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.44 and last traded at $160.14. Approximately 846,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,306,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.77.

Snowflake Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.27. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $31,585,640. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

