SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Trading Down 0.5%

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.27 and last traded at $56.48. 11,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 29,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.74.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $563.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

