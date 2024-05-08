The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Trading Down 9.3%

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.03 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 39.48 ($0.50). 111,271 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 743% from the average session volume of 13,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.55).

The Brighton Pier Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.54 million, a P/E ratio of 253.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Brighton Pier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brighton Pier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.