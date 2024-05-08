The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Down 3.7%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 833,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,262,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

View Our Latest Report on The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

