Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.16

Timberline Resources Co. (CVE:TBR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 176000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Timberline Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$29.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

