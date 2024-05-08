TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,620 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $24,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Avient by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Avient’s payout ratio is 124.10%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

