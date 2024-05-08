TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 71,275 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $34,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 140.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96,954 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $3,838,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 123,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 65,653 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AtriCure by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 56,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $20.69. 555,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,474. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a market cap of $984.60 million, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.41. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $55,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $60,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $55,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,616 shares of company stock valued at $504,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

