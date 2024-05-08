Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
Tompkins Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Tompkins Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.
NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.65 million, a P/E ratio of 99.17 and a beta of 0.67.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
