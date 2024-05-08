Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 17,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 111,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Several research analysts have commented on CURV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Torrid in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.10 million, a PE ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 1.91.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.20 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Torrid by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Torrid by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

